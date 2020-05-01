William Karl LeBLONC
LeBLONC, William Karl Passed away on April 25, 2020, at home, at the age of 87. Survived by his life partner Lois. Cherished father of Susan (Allen), David (Judy) and Gregory. Loving grandfather of Jennifer, Andrew, Daniel, Melissa and Cameron. Proud great-grandfather of Levon, Sara, Claire, Chloe, Keenan and Hannah. Cremation has taken place and burial at Pine Hills Cemetery will be arranged at a later date. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca


Published in Toronto Star on May 1, 2020.
