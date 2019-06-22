SANGWIN, WILLIAM KEMPTHORNE "BILL" Passed away peacefully at Sheridan Villa, in Mississauga, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 89. Survived by his loving wife Marie Sangwin (nee Plummer) of 66 years. Dear father of Mark, Michael (Suzanna Ziegler) and Brent (Alanna). Grandfather of Victoria, Charlotte and Andrew. Loving brother of Margaret Lundy. Predeceased by brother Jack Sangwin. Bill spent the majority of his career in the Corporate Insurance industry and was the President/Owner of Don Valley Insurance Brokers. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, (905-632-3333), on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019