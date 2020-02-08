|
GODBER, William Kenneth May 3, 1934 - February 3, 2020 Bill passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Monday, February 3, 2020 to join his loving wife Keta who passed away just over a year ago. Son of the late Bill and Edith Godber. Cherished father of John (Leslie), Bob (Monica), Bill (Janet) and Christina (Stan) McGoldrick. Papa is profoundly missed by his grandchildren, Annelise, Amelia, Billy, Bobby, Jamie, Sarah, John, Colin, James, his step-grandchildren Elliot and Katy, and his great-granddaughter Rose Keta. Brother to George and Maureen, and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bill received his Chartered Accountant designation in the late 1950s and worked at a number of companies including IBM and Victor Comptometer Corp. which springboarded him into opening his own business, his pride and joy, Art Marketing Ltd., which he successfully ran for over 30 years. Bill was a loving, thoughtful, generous man with a wonderful sense of humour and a twinkle in his eye. He was quick to laugh and had an easy smile. He loved spending time at the cottage in Muskoka with family and friends where he took a special interest in his garden and the many birds that flocked around it. He was a great conversationalist, always encouraging people and offering thought provoking advice along the way. Having grown up in an Irish household, he could be heard regaling others with some of the lingo: jorums (drinks), shillelaghs (walking sticks), boxty (potato pancake), banshee (ghost) and a host of others. He jokingly called everyone from the younger generation "son" - even the girls, and it caught on with the rest of the family. Bill will be interred at a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of York Region would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020