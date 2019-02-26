Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. WILLIAM KENNETH (KEN) HOBBS. View Sign

HOBBS, DR. WILLIAM KENNETH (KEN) Passed away February 22, 2019, in his 94th year, surrounded by his loving family, at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Ken was predeceased by his wife, Frances Clare (Tapp), daughter Debbie, granddaughter Carmen and his brother Murray. Devoted father of Janet, Mike (Fe Panatol), Don, Steve and Sarah (Mike Nethercott); grandfather of Ian Chisholm, Emma Hamilton-Hobbs (Scott Pesme), Alex Hamilton-Hobbs, Paige Nethercott and Cole Nethercott. Known for his sense of humour and keen intelligence, Ken was a skilled physician and a loyal friend. Raised in Toronto, he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1943 and attained his pilot's wings in 1945. While still in the armed forces, Ken studied at the University of Toronto, where he earned his medical degree in 1950. His military postings included CFB Trenton; CFB Cold Lake; and Ottawa's National Defence Medical Centre. Ken successfully completed a specialty in anesthesiology in 1968. After his retirement in 1976 from the military, Ken worked at the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa as Chief of Anesthesiology until his retirement in 1990. Ken and Fran then settled in Newmarket to be closer to their children and grandchildren. In mid-2018 Ken moved into the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, joining his older brother Murray (who also served in WWII as part of the Toronto Scottish Regiment). Ken's family would like to express its sincere gratitude to the kind and devoted staff of LTSW at the Veterans Centre, who provided such excellent care. At Ken's request, the burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will take place in Ottawa in the spring. Please email [email protected] to receive details. Those who wish to honour Ken and his commitment to the advancement of medicine, please consider a donation to the Sunnybrook Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

