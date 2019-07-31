JONES, William Kenneth (Bill) July 25, 1942 - July 29, 2019 With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of a kind, generous and compassionate man. Bill was the loving husband of Sandi (Nagypal) and devoted father of Alex, Randy and Lisa. Proud Grandpa to Evan, Max, Maddie and Theo. He will be missed by sisters-in-law Ilona Adelstein and Ann Nagypal and his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Clarence Jones, his brother Rodney and sister-in-law Cathy. Bill's career as an educator and administrator with the York Region District School Board made a profound impact on staff and students. Arrangements are entrusted to Roadhouse and Rose, Newmarket, Ontario. www.roadhouseandrose.com 905-895-6631
Published in the Toronto Star on July 31, 2019