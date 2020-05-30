BROWNE, WILLIAM KEVIN January 20, 1938 – May 14, 2020 Montréal, PQ, aged 82 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William Kevin Browne, beloved husband, father of five and grandfather of three, on May 14, 2020 at the age of 82. Dear husband of Roberta Walker (née Davis), Kevin was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia "Patsy" Browne (née Stockton), and his parents Earle Francis Browne of Owen Sound, Ontario, and Irene Doris Browne (née Erly) of Thornhill, Ontario. Treasured father of Donna (Jim) Snuggs of Ooltewah, TN; Kevin Browne (Mary Gray) of Don Mills, ON; Stephen Browne of Markham, ON; Alana Browne (Steven McReelis) of Port Perry, ON; Ryan Browne of Toronto, ON; and step-daughter Kim Walker-Cairns (Wayne Cairns) of Montréal, QC. Cherished grandfather to Jameson (Haylee) Snuggs, William Snuggs, Olivia Snuggs, and Scott and Christopher Cairns. He will also be greatly missed by his sister, Patricia Cross, and brother Terry Browne, his 25 nieces and nephews, and numerous relatives and friends. Kevin will long be remembered by colleagues and students from his many years of teaching English with the Toronto District School Board. Memorial Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Thornhill, ON will take place at a later date to be determined. The family would like to thank the staff at Chartwell Manoir Kirkland Retirement Residence in Kirkland, QC, the dedicated physicians, nurses and staff of Lakeshore General Hospital, Montréal, QC and the Rideau Funeral Home in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC.



