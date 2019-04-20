Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. WILLIAM KEVIN THOMPSON. View Sign

THOMPSON, DR. WILLIAM KEVIN Dr. William Kevin Thompson negotiated his final deal with Parkinson's disease on April 10, 2019. He will be forever loved by his wife Marcia, children Christopher and Robyn Cunningham (Adrian), sister Lynne Limeback (Hardy), grandchildren Ella and Chloe and brother-in-law Jim Coutts (Lyn). He was a cherished uncle to Kurt and Kevin Limeback, Taylor Coutts and Stephanie Bournakas. The family is grateful for the attentive, loving care provided by staff at Newmarket Health Centre, especially nurse Susan and Dr. Wong. Consultations from longtime colleagues Dr. Paul Randall and Dr. Yahaya Kadiri ensured a peaceful passing for their dear friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dr. Fasano's DBS Research at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute . A private celebration of life will be held at Kevin's home once the hummingbirds and daffodils are present in all their glory. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

