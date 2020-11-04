KIRTON, WILLIAM (BILL) Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 101 years of age. Beloved husband of Violet (nee Case) for 81 years. Loving dad of Elwood (Linda), Doug (Dianne), Don (Margaret), late Ron and Janice (Gary) Munro. Proud Grandpa of Brad, Colleen; Grant, Brian; Ron, Tara; Chris, Matthew, Amanda and Stephanie. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Audrey Hill. Private graveside service will be held at Mt. Albert Cemetery. In Bill's memory, donations may be made to the Egypt Church of the Nazarene Piano Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com