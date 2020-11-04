1/
WILLIAM (BILL) KIRTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KIRTON, WILLIAM (BILL) Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 101 years of age. Beloved husband of Violet (nee Case) for 81 years. Loving dad of Elwood (Linda), Doug (Dianne), Don (Margaret), late Ron and Janice (Gary) Munro. Proud Grandpa of Brad, Colleen; Grant, Brian; Ron, Tara; Chris, Matthew, Amanda and Stephanie. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Audrey Hill. Private graveside service will be held at Mt. Albert Cemetery. In Bill's memory, donations may be made to the Egypt Church of the Nazarene Piano Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved