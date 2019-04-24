KOVALCHUK, WILLIAM (BILL) Unexpectedly passed away on April 11, 2019, at the Montreal General Hospital surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Sudbury, Ontario and was in his 85th year. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Stephanie, his son, William Kenneth (Denise Marie), his daughter Stephanie Ann and his adoring grandchildren, William Christopher, Natalie Marie, William Alexander and William Thomas, with whom he enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, singing Christmas carols and hiding Easter eggs. He always put family first and will be missed by all. A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2473 Thorn Lodge Drive, Mississauga, Ontario, on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 24, 2019