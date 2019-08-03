KOWALTCHUK, WILLIAM Bill ? Kobalt ? ?????? July 5, 1950 - July 21, 2019 He was a fisherman, woodworker, golfer, cyclist, boater, skier, tennis player, biker, miner, kitchen designer, salesman, chess master, calligrapher, poker player, Sudoku fanatic and nature lover. He was funny. He was handsome and strong. He was gentle, kind and generous. He always made you feel welcome, safe and cared for. Except for having two left feet and not being able to carry a tune, he was pretty damn near perfect. A beloved husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, godfather, co-worker and friend. He was our hero. Gone much too soon. In our hearts forever. Missing you dearly. In his memory, donations can be made to the: ARTHRITIS RESEARCH FOUNDATION (for Dr. Johnson's Scleroderma Research) 522 University Avenue, Suite 1001 Toronto M5G 1W7 Registration # 119290773RR0001 A private service has taken place. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca ?????? ???'???
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019