KREZNARICH, WILLIAM (ZVONKO) It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Zvonko on April 2, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving husband of Ana and father of Dunja and Robert. Loved by his sister Gordana, brother John and his grandchildren Lauren and Adriana. He will be remembered for the creativity, laughter and joy he brought into our lives. Lahka ti tu?a zemlja. A private family funeral will be held. Please visit William's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2020