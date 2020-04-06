Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM KREZNARICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM (ZVONKO) KREZNARICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM (ZVONKO) KREZNARICH Obituary
KREZNARICH, WILLIAM (ZVONKO) It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Zvonko on April 2, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving husband of Ana and father of Dunja and Robert. Loved by his sister Gordana, brother John and his grandchildren Lauren and Adriana. He will be remembered for the creativity, laughter and joy he brought into our lives. Lahka ti tu?a zemlja. A private family funeral will be held. Please visit William's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -