KUCHAR, WILLIAM (BILL) Born December 24, 1928 in Kapuskasing, ON. Husband of Pauline (deceased 1998) and brother of Anne Shaw (deceased 2018) of Sarnia. Bill waded through the fog of progressive dementia for 15 years until his passing on October 29, 2019. Bill is survived by his 4 sons, Gary of Mississauga, Floyd of Etobicoke, Perry of White Rock, BC and Mickey of Mississauga and their families. William was an employee of Ontario Hydro for 39 years, retiring in 1986 as a Professional Safety Engineer. Cremation, as per Bill's wishes, has occurred. The family wishes to thank Cawthra Gardens Nursing Home for their professionalism and attentiveness towards Bill for the past 13 years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019