KUCHARSKI, WILLIAM December 31, 1923-February 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 in hospital. Beloved husband of the late Olga Kucharski (née Mackewicz, passed in 1987). Loving father to Michael, Janice and Joyce. Survived by his loving sister Gloria Smerchansky (Robert) of Winnipeg. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A private family service will take place with interment in Prospect Cemetery. Donations in memory of William Kucharski to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019