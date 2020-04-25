KUTROWSKI, WILLIAM 1929 - 2020 Peacefully passed in his Bloor West Village home in his 91st year. Bill was born in Manitoba and grew up in a farming community east of Toronto. He moved to Toronto, where he resided in his High Park home for the past 55 years. The majority of his career was spent as a boiler room engineer, and he remained a fixer for the rest of his life. His passion was real estate and he was quite the entrepreneur, owning a few investment properties through the years. He loved reminiscing and enjoyed telling stories about his days as a lumberjack in Western Canada. Dear brother to the late Stanley, Mary, Sophie, Helen and Frank. Bill is survived by his brother John; loving father to Louise Horne (Jeff) and Victoria Lindo; and grandpa to Stephen, Danelle and Kristien. Bill also had a special relationship with many nieces and nephews. Bill will be missed by all those who knew him.

