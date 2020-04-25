KUTROWSKI, WILLIAM 1929 - 2020 Peacefully passed in his Bloor West Village home in his 91st year. Bill was born in Manitoba and grew up in a farming community east of Toronto. He moved to Toronto, where he resided in his High Park home for the past 55 years. The majority of his career was spent as a boiler room engineer, and he remained a fixer for the rest of his life. His passion was real estate and he was quite the entrepreneur, owning a few investment properties through the years. He loved reminiscing and enjoyed telling stories about his days as a lumberjack in Western Canada. Dear brother to the late Stanley, Mary, Sophie, Helen and Frank. Bill is survived by his brother John; loving father to Louise Horne (Jeff) and Victoria Lindo; and grandpa to Stephen, Danelle and Kristien. Bill also had a special relationship with many nieces and nephews. Bill will be missed by all those who knew him.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.