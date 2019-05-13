LEEDER, WILLIAM (BILL) Peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Extendicare Guildwood, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Barbara and dear father of Susan (Sandy) Grigg, Donna (the late Brian) McKinney and Debbie Leeder. Sadly missed by grandchildren Amy (Mike), Darrin (Olympia), Kyle and Trevor (Becky). Great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Rachel, Nicholas, William, Eden, Kylie, Zoe and the late Jacob. Special thanks to Guildwood nursing staff for their wonderful care. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15th, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at the McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., 416-267-4656. Following a reception at the funeral home, burial will take place at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019