MONTGOMERY, P.Eng., WILLIAM LEO April 18, 1925 - September 20, 2019 Peacefully in his sleep, in his own home, next to his loving wife, Joan (nee Alexander), Bill completed his life journey at the age of 94. Days away from their 70th wedding anniversary celebration, Bill would have truly enjoyed interacting with his 3 children and their spouses, Neil (Norma), Corinne (Laurie), and Karen (Doug), his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a proud and devoted grandfather of Erin (Darin), Tara (Matt), David, Danielle, Scott and Kristen. His great-grandchildren Connor and Carson brought great delight to both Joan and himself. Bill was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on April 18, 1925 to William and Rose Montgomery. Brother to Lloyd, Ed (both deceased) and Don, his involvement in Sea Cadets led him to enlisting in the Canadian Navy during WWII. He faithfully served in the electrical department on the corvettes Nanaimo and the Matane, escorting convoys along the St. Lawrence, the North Atlantic, Panama Canal, together with service on the Canadian East and West Coast. Upon discharge and as a result of this experience and the Post War Veterans package, Bill enrolled at the University of Manitoba and obtained his Electrical Engineering degree in 1950 and obtained his P.Eng. in 1954. Joan and Bill married in 1949. Bill worked for Amalgamated Electric rising to a Supervising Engineering role. His strong work ethic and attention to detail was recognized by Cecil Davis of Davis Controls (Toronto). Accepting a position at Davis Controls in 1956, Joan and Bill moved with their 3 children to Toronto until his retirement as Vice-President of Davis Controls in 1990. Together with his love and dedication to Joan, his family, church, work, his friends and his country, and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, Bill enjoyed his pool, his flags, travel, reading, his workshop, repairing anything, Sudoku, porcelain and a good joke. This true gentleman will be missed. Our family extends special thanks and appreciation to his dedicated, loving and compassionate care giving angels, Gizele, Malou, Mia, and Kenneth, through David Milman; the LHIN team facilitated by Rachel, PSWs and professionals (Agnes, Alexandra), who enhanced Bill's quality of life with humour, kindnesses and expertise. Bill's supportive "Village" included: Bozena, Dr. Kushner, Dr. Daniel, Dr. Wong, Dr. Darling, Dr. Rose, Dr. Klein, and the Veteran Affairs team, who kindly contributed and extended his wonderful, fulfilled life. We are truly thankful. A Funeral Mass will celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Dr., Toronto, at 10:30 a.m. If desired, donations can be made to PMH Foundation, TGH and Toronto Western Foundation for Esophageal Cancer Research, or Sunnybrook Foundation for the Veterans K Wing. Online condolences may be made at

