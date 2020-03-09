Home

MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
KING, WILLIAM LESLIE Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Milford and Bessie King and his sister Marlene. Beloved husband of the late Mary Edith King. Loving father of Linda (Fred) and Kelly (Mark). Grandfather to Jason (Karen) and great-grandfather to Jayden. William will be missed by John, Harvey (Jacquie) and Sandy (Vince). Member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 11. William loved his darts and horse racing. Visitation will be held at the McDOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair) on Tuesday, March 10th from 5 - 8 p.m. Service in the Chapel will be held on Wednesday, March 11th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Groveside Cemetery, 5155 Baldwin St. South in Whitby. If desired, donations to the or to the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2020
