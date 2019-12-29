LINDSAY, William "Bill" It is with great sadness that the family of Bill announces his passing, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband and best friend of Joy for 61 years. Loving Father of Joy (Mike), John (Beverley), Jeff (Tamara), Jason (Cheryl) and Josh. Cherished grandpa of 10. Bill will also be fondly remembered by his sister Mary Best (the late Ralph), sister-in-law Gen Lindsay, extended family and friends. He will also be fondly remembered by the many employees and business associates he worked alongside through his long career at Canada Cartage. Private family services will be held to celebrate Bill's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Canada or the . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019