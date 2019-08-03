William Lloyd HALL

Service Information
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON
M2M 3W9
(416)-221-1159
Obituary

HALL, William Lloyd 1922 - 2019 Peacefully passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Lakeridge Hospital in his 97th year. Lloyd, for 77 years, was the beloved Husband of Mildred Hall (predeceased). Loving father of Wayne and his wife Carol, Robert and his wife Theresa and Marilyn and her husband Jim Tinney. Grandpa will be sadly missed by all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019
