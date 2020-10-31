1/1
WILLIAM LOIS WEIR
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Weir, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. We are grateful for the loving care he received in the Egerton Community at the Village of Humber Heights. Bill was a good friend to many and will be very fondly remembered. Bill is survived by his dear cousin Deborah, and is predeceased by his "Granny", his dad and his beloved mother Hannah, his aunts Leona and Roberta, and uncles Carl and Jack. A private service will be held. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
