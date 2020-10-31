It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Weir, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. We are grateful for the loving care he received in the Egerton Community at the Village of Humber Heights. Bill was a good friend to many and will be very fondly remembered. Bill is survived by his dear cousin Deborah, and is predeceased by his "Granny", his dad and his beloved mother Hannah, his aunts Leona and Roberta, and uncles Carl and Jack. A private service will be held. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

