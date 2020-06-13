LONG, WILLIAM (BILL) Died June 8, 2020 in his 88th year after a short struggle with lung cancer. Loving husband of Lois Long (nee Forth) for 66 years. Devoted father to Cindy Long (David Spackman) of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Tracey Long (Mark Hauck) of Orangeville, Ontario. Dear Grandfather of Meghan and Jason Penney and Robin Spackman. Predeceased by siblings Rose, Violet, Daisy and James. Survived by siblings Lillian and Robert. He will be missed by his sister-in-law Barbara Wills of Sudbury, Ontario and his many nieces and nephews in Canada and the USA. In keeping with William's wishes, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.