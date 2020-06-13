WILLIAM (BILL) LONG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LONG, WILLIAM (BILL) Died June 8, 2020 in his 88th year after a short struggle with lung cancer. Loving husband of Lois Long (nee Forth) for 66 years. Devoted father to Cindy Long (David Spackman) of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Tracey Long (Mark Hauck) of Orangeville, Ontario. Dear Grandfather of Meghan and Jason Penney and Robin Spackman. Predeceased by siblings Rose, Violet, Daisy and James. Survived by siblings Lillian and Robert. He will be missed by his sister-in-law Barbara Wills of Sudbury, Ontario and his many nieces and nephews in Canada and the USA. In keeping with William's wishes, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved