RUTHERFORD, WILLIAM LORNE Peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Port Hope Extendicare, in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Dorothy Rutherford (nee Bundock). Loving father of Cathie (Paul), Rob (Irene) and Kevin (Becky). Cherished grandpa to Adam (Kathleen), Emily (Andrew), Rachel (Ryan), Kate and Emma. Great-grandpa of Aaron. Dear brother of Ron (Lois) and the late Gloria. Also missed by many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the staff of Port Hope Extendicare for their care and compassion. Friends are invited to call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg, on Sunday, May 5th, from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Those wishing may make a donation to Calvary Pentecostal Church or Sick Kids Hospital. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 3, 2019