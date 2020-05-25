LOTTO, WILLIAM (BILL) Peacefully passed away at home with family at his side on Friday, May 22, 2020. Bill Lotto of Bradford at 86 years of age. Beloved husband of Theresa "Terry" Lotto (nee Watt). Loving dad of Margaret Anne (Jaime) Firlotte, and Laurie (Doug) Essam. Proud Papa of Alana and Brendan Firlotte. Cherished son of the late Michele and late Matilda Lotto. Dear brother of late Sarah (late Sam) Catania, late Chris (Velma) Lotto, late Lenny (late Rosina) Lotto and late Frank (late Rose) Lotta. Dear brother-in-law of Grant (Irene) Watt. Bill will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Bill will also be sadly missed by his furry companions Jake and Luna. A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford followed by a celebration of Bill's life at a later date. In Bill's memory, donations may be made to the OSPCA or Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.