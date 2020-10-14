1/
WILLIAM (ED/POPS/KILLER) MacARTHUR
MacARTHUR, WILLIAM (ED/POPS/KILLER) The passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather marks the end of a life very well-lived. Ed died peacefully at home, at 83 years of age, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He passed with his loving wife Pat of 61 years at his side, after having battled and beaten illnesses that would have felled an ordinary man years ago. A dedicated high school teacher, coach and tech director, Ed touched and helped shape the lives of thousands of students. His decades of tireless work in his community earned Ed the respect and admiration of his lifelong Humberlea neighbours. Daughters Tracy (Fred), Terry (Terry) and Stephanie inherited his passion for life and love of family and friends. Ed adored his five grandkids Tyler, Connor, Meghan, Matthew and Joshua, never missing a single game or recital and teaching them the importance of "keeping your eye on the ball". He was a loving big brother to Jean, Joyce and Sharron. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at Ward Funeral Home in Weston, on Tuesday, October 20th at 1:30 p.m. Friends and extended family will be welcomed at a Celebration of Life at a later date. In Ed's memory, donations to the Humber River Hospital Foundation, where Ed was a volunteer for many years, would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Ward Funeral Home (Private)
