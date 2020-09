MacDONALD, William At home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Marjorie and son Harold. Loving dad of Cecil, Shirley, Brian, Sharon, Marilyn and their spouses. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Followed by cremation. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com