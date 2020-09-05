MAIR, William "Murray" September 13, 1954 - February 25, 2020 It was with great sadness that we announced the passing of William "Murray" Mair on February 25, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home - Danforth Chapel, 2570 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, ON, M4C 1L3, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Visitation from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. We welcome you to come and share your memories of Murray. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be limited to family only. In Murray's honour, join us together as we will be wearing our Toronto Maple Leafs apparel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be placed at www.giffenmackdanforth.com