MAKUTRA, WILLIAM (BILL) With great sadness we announce the passing of our Bill on May 20, 2019. He would have celebrated his 84th birthday on July 21st. Bill was an inspiration to his family and friends. He was an adventurer, entrepreneur and most importantly a family man. His countless stories were a constant source of amusement and interest to all. Bill started his business, Albion Tours, which he operated for approximately 35 years until his retirement in 2000. During his retirement, his garden was a great source of pleasure for him. Bill also enjoyed watching sports, reading and crossword puzzles. Bill leaves his wife Dawn, sons Michael and Paul. His sister Ann Otrosina survives him. He loved his niece Joyce (Mike) and nephews Dan (Rosa), Will (Ginni), Doug (Jessie), great-nephew Michael and great-niece Chrissy. He had a special place in his heart for his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bill and Debbie Hobson. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019