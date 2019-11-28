Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William MALINSKY. View Sign Obituary

MALINSKY, William On November 26, 2019, we lost our husband and father, Bill Malinsky, and we are heartbroken. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Maria Malinsky, and survived by his wife, Sara Schwieder, his sons, Matthew and Mitchell, his brother, Harvey, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Although born and raised in Toronto, Bill was a committed Canadiens fan. To say he loathed the Leafs would be an understatement. He was blindly loyal to the Habs, the Patriots and Tiger Woods - all of whom have questionable moral compasses, as far as the rest of the family is concerned, but he was nothing if not a devoted fan.. Bill's retirement plan was to win the lottery. Unfortunately, that didn't work out, but it didn't stop him from investing $17 a week in his retirement plan right to the end. He loved Christmas, mostly for the getting, because he never quite mastered the art of how to stuff a stocking. He would frequent a single aisle in the drugstore for everything he thought a woman could use, including on occasion, a delightful can or two of Weight Watcher's soup. Bill was diagnosed with MS in 2000, and although it was a terrible disease, it seemed to bring out his best qualities. He lived with grace, dignity and humour. He never gave up. He had grit. He advocated for himself. He never allowed MS to define him, nor did he feel sorry for himself. The will to live that this man possessed was unparalleled. His friends were important to him. He loved deeply and forever. Above all, Bill adored his family. In his eyes his boys could do no wrong. They were brilliant, gifted and handsome, and he felt they were a true reflection of him in every way. You will never find a prouder or more dedicated father. To the end, he remained a prominent head of the family and refused to fade into the background. Bill and Sara are the definition of real love having been each others rock through it all. They were able to keep each other afloat through the tough times. She was his entire life, and her devotion, wit and love gave him strength to fight every step of the way. November 27th would have been their 27th wedding anniversary so we're convinced this was his way of avoiding the ordeal of gift shopping this year. Bill was well loved and he knew it. We will miss him every day. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. No flowers please. Bill loved to give them, but not receive. In lieu, please feel free to donate generously to the March of Dimes, who supported Bill in his hour. For online condolences, please visit



