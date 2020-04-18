MARRS, WILLIAM (BILL) Passed away April 14, 2020, after fighting cancer. He has lived in Brazil since 1970. Survived in England, by Diana Marrs and their children, daughter Joanna and son Patrick and grandchildren, Anna and Luke; in Canada, by brother Bob Marrs (Alliston) and sister Suzanne Harkness (Toronto); and in Brazil by Carol Brissett and her son Ben, who helped a great deal throughout Bill's illness. Bill had a very interesting life! He was quite a guy! Donations to the charity of you choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.