McCOLL, WILLIAM (BILL) Passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Bill, loving husband of Louise. Dear father of David (Robin), Michael (Laura), Mary (Dave), Gregory, Robert (Brenda) and Laura. Loving grandfather of Rachel, James, Ricky, Jessica, Meaghan, Ryan, Laura (Corrado), Michael, Daniel, Scarlette, Yelana and William and great-grandfather of Charles. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church (Lawrence east of McCowan). Cremation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2019