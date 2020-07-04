1/
WILLIAM MCLEAN "BILL" McFARLANE
McFARLANE, WILLIAM MCLEAN "BILL" P.Eng MTC; DB/HB with the Toronto Argonauts 1954-56 Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 53 years of the late Joyce (nee Oswald) (deceased 2007). Loving father of Sandra (Ian) Gardner, Melanie (Tim) Hyde, Will (Ainslie) and John (Alison). 'Gramps' will be lovingly remembered by Taegan, Tyler, Mallory, William, Timmie, Michael, Connor, Sam, Sophie, Owen and Ella, and by great-grandsons Cole, Bennett and Charlie. Dear brother of Dorothy Hornby, Jack and Dave (all deceased) and fondly remembered by many relatives and friends. Private family service and interment was held, with plans for a Celebration of Life to follow when safe to do so. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development, the Canadian Cancer Society, or the Alzheimer Society. Condolences may be made at www.dbburlington.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
