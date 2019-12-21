GRIFFITHS, WILLIAM McLEOD ARTC, BA, MA On Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, at the age of 84. Predeceased by his father Alfred and his mother Annie (nee Davey), and by his sisters Dorothy and Elsie. Bill devoted his life to music, particularly the piano, encompassing all from the Baroque to Contemporary, but concentrating on the Romantic. His extensive interest ranged through languages and literature (German, Spanish, French), literary theory, cultural history, sciences, mathematics, ecology, and animal welfare. Bill will be sadly missed by his dear friend of 63 years Peter, his newly-found brother Jack and family, his sweet Ophelia, his many, many piano students and friends, plus worldwide FaceBook friends. Appreciation to St. Michael's caring staff, to all those kind souls through Dixon Hall, and friends and neighbours who helped tirelessly these last couple of years. A memorial service will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29 at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019