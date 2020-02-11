Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CAHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM MICHAEL (BILL) CAHILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM MICHAEL (BILL) CAHILL Obituary
CAHILL, WILLIAM (BILL) MICHAEL At the Guelph General Hospital, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Bill Cahill, in his 72nd year, was the beloved husband of the late Sheila (Clark) Cahill (2013). He will be fondly remembered by Maria Russi and her family. Bill was the loved father of Beverly and Steve Budgell, Linda Cahill and Kenroy Albert and Michelle Cahill and Thomas Shadoff. He was the proud grandfather of Erich, Natasha, Cahill and Thomas. Predeceased by his parents, William and Gemma Cahill and by his sister Diana Cahill. Private cremation has taken place. The family will receive their friends at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9 – 10 a.m. A Memorial service will be held in the chapel at 10 a.m. and a reception will follow in the Hart Chapel Fellowship Lounge. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-821-5077 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -