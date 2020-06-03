WHITNEY, WILLIAM MICHAEL "MIKE" On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, William Michael "Mike" Whitney, husband, Papa and father, passed away at the age of 84, in Kimberley, BC. Mike grew up in Sutton, Ontario, with his brothers and parents, Gilbert and Marjorie Whitney. He left to go to Queen's University, graduating as an electrical engineer and embarking on his first career and adventure with Sandra. Sandy and Mike set down roots in Streetsville to raise their family and became a beloved part of a community of friends. He left engineering to join his brother Geoff at London Life, where he had a long successful career prior to retirement. Sandy and Mike moved out west on their next big adventure, making many friends and enjoying the great outdoors in the beautiful community of Kimberley. Mike was an enthusiastic member of the Streetsville, ON and Kimberley, BC communities and loved the mountains, sunny ski days and long hikes and bike rides. He will be remembered as a wonderful part of the Geneva Park family, spending summers with friends and family, windsurfing, biking, running, golfing and napping on the screened-in porch of Cottage 31. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sandra of 59 years, son Chris and daughter-in-law Karen and two grandchildren Daniel and Alexander. He is fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law Diana, Barrie, Janet (Geoff) and Marlene (Phil) and their children – Bruce (Alison), Glenn (Jacqui), Michael, Ray, Peter (Nena), Sue, Jennifer (Gerry), David, Megan, Ben and Laura and the many grand-nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his brothers Phil and Geoff. Mike will be missed by all. Memorial services will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honour of Mike can be made to the Kimberley Seniors Wellness in Motion (S.W.I.M.) program. Donations by cheque can be mailed to the Kimberley District Heritage Society (S.W.I.M), 105 Spokane Street, Kimberley, BC V1A 2E5 or by e-transfer to Kootenay Savings Credit Union (Kimberley Branch), with direction to the S.W.I.M. program though the Heritage Society. Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services. Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 3, 2020.