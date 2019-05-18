Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM MITCHELL "BILL" STODDARD. View Sign Service Information Cavill-Turner Funeral Home 215-1 Bay Street Gravenhurst , ON P1P 1H1 (705)-687-3242 Obituary

STODDARD, WILLIAM "BILL" MITCHELL We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather who passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Granite Ridge Retirement Residence, with family by his side. Bill was in his 96th year. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris Eileen Carter Stoddard (Thompson). Cherished father of Gary (Karen) Carter of Lakefield, Bill Jr. (Eren) of Elmhurst, Illinois, US and Brent (Karlan) of Gravenhurst. Bill was the much-loved grandfather of Tyler (Stephanie), Carly, Haley (Jason), Jamie (Samantha), Sabrina, Abril, Danny and Sofia. Great-grandfather of Grace, Liam, Hayden, Nolan, Ryan, Lauren, Elliot and Riley. He was the last surviving member of his family. Predeceased by siblings: Helen Campbell; Mona Lofthouse; Evelyn Palmer; Jack Stoddard; and their spouses. Bill was an RCAF World War II Veteran and proud to serve overseas as an officer. He was active in the Masonic Lodge in Bowmanville and a past President of the Shriners of Bowmanville Royal Order of Jesters Temple No. 83. Bill had a long and successful career with the LCBO and retired as the chief auditor for the province. Bill and Doris enjoyed an active retirement including many wonderful trips, winters in Florida and making wonderful memories at their cottages on Lake Muskoka. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and compassion shown to Bill by the entire staff at Granite Ridge Retirement Residence over the past nine years and to the family during these recent few very difficult days. Thanks also to Dr. Gair for his continued professional watch over dad's health. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Bill's life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Cavill Funeral Home, 215 Bay St., Gravenhurst. Visitation starting at 2:00 p.m., Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m., Reception to follow. Donations may be directed to Shriners Children's Hospital. Personal condolences may be offered at

Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019

