DUSOME, WILLIAM MORRIS "BILL" Passed away suddenly but peacefully at the cottage on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 56. Loving husband of Alison. Cherished dad of Nicole (Dillon Andrejas), Kristen (Adam Avenus), Adam and Kevin. Dear brother of Catherine (Jack) Hayward, Richard, Brenda, Dennis (Ella), Ray (Sandie), Phil (Edwina) and Paul (Kelly). Bill was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Marie Dusome. Bill will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends will be received at Carson Funeral Homes – JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland, 705-526-6551, on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church at 11 a.m., burial to follow. Memorial donations to the charity of choice would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019