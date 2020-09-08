William MORRISON

MORRISON, William "Bill" It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Bill, in his 92nd year, at Bridgepoint Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Bill will be greatly missed by family and friends, but we will take solace in the fact that he will be joining his wife Theresa, who has been waiting patiently these past eleven years. Bill was born in Cape Breton. At a young age, he travelled to Prince Edward Island to pick potatoes. There, he met his guardian angel, Mabel Smith, who offered him a home. He was a versatile sportsman who developed lifelong friendships playing with his beloved Kinkora baseball team. There on the island, he met the love of his life, Theresa Carragher. They were married in Toronto and raised a family. Never forgetting their Maritime roots, they built a cottage in Brookvale, PEI, where there was always a warm meal and a cold beer for visitors from near and far. Survived by his four sons, Jim (Zena), Joe (Cathy), Greg (Sandra) and Garry (Agota); his seven grandchildren, Nadia (James), Jennifer (Kalle), Christine (Brett), Joey, Zoë, Kelly and Lena; his 4 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Ty, Vanessa and Victoria; his sisters, Catherine and Annie Mae; and his brother Neil. Due to COVID-19 there will be a small private family ceremony in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Because I am a Girl" Fund. Interment will take place the Spring/Summer of 2021, at St Joseph's Cemetery, Kelly's Cross, PEI.



