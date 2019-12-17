MORTON, WILLIAM "BILL" 1933 - 2019 Passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on the morning of Sunday, December 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joanne and his granddaughters, Laurian and Lesley Halliday. Predeceased by his daughter, Dianne and son-in-law, Wayne Halliday, his parents and his ten brothers and sisters. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews along with his many friends. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 18th from 1-3 and 7-9 p.m. and a service will be held on Thursday, December 19th at 11 a.m. at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East (Sheppard and Warden) in Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019