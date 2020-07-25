McDOUGALL, WILLIAM MURRAY GARDINER It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Mr. William Murray Gardiner McDougall on July 16, 2020 at the age of 85. Billy is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jane. He will be deeply missed by his four children: Dorothy (Sidney), Fiona (Silvia), Roddy (Julie) and Sheila (Dan); his eight grandchildren: Neil (Dana), Ian, Alex, Heather, Spencer, Connor, Emma and Eric; together with his brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and close friends in Canada and Scotland. The celebration of Billy's life will be held at a later date.



