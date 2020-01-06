|
OLIVER, WILLIAM MURRAY Died peacefully at home on January 1, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Barbara and middle son Jeremy, he is survived by his elder brother Harold and twin brother Leslie, his sons Christopher and Adrian, his six grandchildren Matthew, Joshua, Justin, Elodie, David and William, as well as their mothers, Jill, Anne Marie and Mary. Having graduated from the Ontario College of Art, Murray's artistic talent was recognized with a scholarship to study at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris and later a Canada Arts Council grant to paint in Sweden. As one of Toronto's foremost interior designers, Murray brought his style and work ethic to bear as head of the Eaton Design Group, Skyline Hotels Ltd. and later to establish W. Murray Oliver Ltd. with Barbara. His influence can be seen at Dundurn Castle in Hamilton, the Old Mill, the London Park Tower Hotel and numerous private residences and public buildings across Canada. A Fellow of OCA and member of the Royal Canadian Academy and the Arts & Letters Club, Murray enjoyed painting with friends in France and England, on Georgian Bay and at his farm in Mulmur Township. Murray will be fondly remembered for his boundless appreciation for the arts, through which he taught us all to see and recognize the finer, most beautiful things in life. Murray's passion for the arts also found expression in his love of opera, gardening, architecture, design, antiques, textiles and furnishings. The family would like to express their enormous gratitude to all the members of Murray and Barbara's care team. Their humanity and professionalism ensured a peaceful and dignified passing at home. True to Murray and Barbara's wishes, there will not be a funeral. Donations to the Alzheimer Society and Parkinson's Foundation will be gratefully received. In lieu of fresh flowers, we encourage you to surround yourselves with flowers and friends, listen to your favourite music and share memories of these two inspiring people.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020