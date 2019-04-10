Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BILLY" NASH. View Sign

NASH, WILLIAM "BILLY" Suddenly but peacefully, Billy passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 82. Much loved husband of Rosemary of 32 years. Proud father to Blair (Chantalle) and Peter (Aimee). Survived by his brother Jack (Jane). Predeceased by his parents Mildred and Joe Nash and his siblings Victor and Tom. He will be sadly missed by his many extended family and friends. All are welcomed to a visitation at the MCEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME (28 Old Kingston Rd.), 905-428-8488, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 3 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Tire Jump Start Program in memory of Billy.

