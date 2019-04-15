Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BUD" NEWTON. View Sign

NEWTON, WILLIAM "BUD" It is with profound sadness that our family announces the death of Bud. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife at his side. He was so happy to be home after spending several weeks in hospital. Cherished husband of Cary (Carolyn) for 49 precious years. Devoted and much loved father of Trish (Charlie Casey), Bill, and Tim (Sage McBride). Proud and loving grandfather (Tuffy) of Olivia and Darcy Casey and Murphy Newton-McBride born March 1, 2019. Survived by his sister Lorraine Kelly (Cliff) and predeceased by his brother Larry (Evelyne), mother Marion Newton and father Lawrence Newton. Also missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. Bud was proud to have grown up in New Liskeard, Ontario. He felt blessed and grateful to have worked for the Town of Richmond Hill and the Region of York for over 40 years in Engineering and Transit. In retirement years he developed a passion for photography and was a proud member of the Richmond Hill Camera Club. He was also an avid curler and member at the Thornhill Golf and Curling Club and loved traveling to Fort Myers Beach with his wife. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 16th, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill. Funeral Service Wednesday, April 17th, 10 a.m., St. Mary Immaculate Church, 10295 Yonge St., Richmond Hill. For those who wish, donations may be made to Hill House Hospice, 36 Wright St., Richmond Hill L4C 4A1 or Southlake Regional Hospital, Newmarket, ON.

10366 Yonge Street

Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8

