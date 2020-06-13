SHIELDS, WILLIAM NOEL December 24, 1926 – June 6, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our father, William (Bill) Noel Shields, at the age of 93 years 5 months, on June 6, 2020, at 9:37 p.m. at Oakville Memorial Hospital, with his children surrounding his bedside. A loving husband of 71 years to Elizabeth Irene Shields – deceased May 29, 2019. Cherished father of Vivian (Russ), Gloria (Gil), Marsha (Paul - deceased), Judy (deceased), Bill (Marisa), Chuck (Brenda) and Lisa. Grandfather of 16, great-grandfather of 23 and proud great-great-grandfather of 3. Bill is survived by his sister Helena McDonald and brother-in-law Gordon Thomson and many nieces and nephews. Bill Shields will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. A Lifetime Member of The Royal Canadian Oakville Legion, Branch 114. A Veteran of World War II on the H.M.C.S. Trentonian, Stoker, 1st Class, R.C.N.V.R. A Private Family Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home with Interment to follow at St. Jude's Cemetery in Oakville, where our father will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future when it's safer for everyone. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.