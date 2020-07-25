GIBSON, WILLIAM (BILL) NORMAN September 28, 1927 - July 21, 2020 Died peacefully at Providence Villa, Scarborough, from complications of respiratory illness. He was predeceased by his father, Norman, mother, Violet Pasel and sisters, Jean (George) Moore and Faye (John) Simpson-Scott. He will be lovingly remembered by Nora, his wife of 65 years; children, Pamela (David Blizzard), Glenn (Lori-Ann), Stephen (Yvonne), Michael; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Adam (Christina) Blizzard, and Stephanie (Neill) and Danielle (Tyler) Gibson. Bill led a fascinating life including the time he spent as a young boy in Jamaica and the High Park area of Toronto. He had a successful 40-year career with Prudential Insurance. He will be greatly missed by many at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, where he was a member for 55 years, most notably in the Men's Club, where he enjoyed his time woodworking with his friends. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, tenacity and love of good debate, his mechanical skills, his inquisitive nature and relentless pursuit to understand the latest computer technology. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 4125 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto, Ontario M1S 1T1.



