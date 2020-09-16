1/
WILLIAM NYMAN
NYMAN, WILLIAM On Monday, September 14, 2020, in his 98th year, at Forest Hill Place. William Nyman beloved husband of Gert for 72 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Judy Nyman and Harley Mintz, Allan Nyman, and Barbara Nyman. Devoted grandfather of Jay Mintz, Becca Mintz and Chris Doucet, Colin Maxwell, PJ Nyman, and Derek Nyman and Irina Velikovsky. Devoted great-grandfather of Duncan, Lochlan, Theodore, and Daisy. Lovingly remembered by caregiver Emmy Alvarez Dolores. Memorial donations may be made to The William and Gertrude Nyman and Family Endowment Fund c/o The Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2500 or Toronto General Hospital Foundation c/o Dr. Phyllis Billia Research Fund, 416-603-6278. A family service was held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Family Shiva.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
