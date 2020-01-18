Home

WILLIAM O. HAMMER

WILLIAM O. HAMMER Obituary
HAMMER, WILLIAM O. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 8, 2020. Predeceased by my dear wife June (nee Pell). I leave behind my beautiful daughters, Shirley May (Ross Underhill), Marjorie (Frank Salerno). Grandchildren Trystan (Lora), Justin (Aya), Joshua (Kelsey), Tim (Briar), JoAnne (Johnny), Sebastian (Jeni), Tyler (Samantha), Jordan and Danielle. Great-grandchildren Sebastian, Ally, Chloe, Nate, Luke, Gian Luca, Emma, Hailey, Ariel and Liam. My sister Catherine, cousin R. T., Anne and family. My in-laws, nieces and nephews. I also leave behind my friend, companion and soulmate Shirley Crowe and family, sons Donald and Ronald (predeceased). I enjoyed a wonderful life with family and special friends Maxine and Kurt, as well as friends in Florida. We would like to thank the staff at Fairmount Home in Kingston for the care and love they showed. I bid you all farewell and God Bless - Bill.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
