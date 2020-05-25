WILLIAM "BILL" PAISLEY
PAISLEY, WILLIAM "BILL" Passed away at Extendicare Guildwood in Scarborough on May 21, 2020 at the the age of 79. Predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Christina (2017). Bill will be sadly missed by his children Ronald (Leanne), Steven and Kenneth (Tania). Proud grandfather of Eric, Dana, Madison and Logan. Survived by his sister Jessie Skidmore. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Please leave tributes at www.aftercare.org

Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Toronto
1097 O'Connor Drive
Toronto, ON M4B 2T5
(416) 440-8878
