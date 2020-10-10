PAUL, WILLIAM "BILL" Passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Ann Paul (nee Procter) and spouse of Marjorie Crockett. Loving father of John (Linda) and Richard. Stepfather to Kendra Crockett, predeceased by Linda Stewart and Janet Heydon. Cherished grandfather of Mary Beth (Dennis), Jonathan, Shawnie, Kristin (Jon), Robert (Tiffany), Gordon, Emily and Amber. Loving great grandfather of Kaileigh, Rayden, Abigail, Sierra, and predeceased by Avery. Brother of Ginny Kennedy. Bill will be dearly missed by his many friends and family. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Mariposa House Hospice or to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia, 705-327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca