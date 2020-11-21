1/1
WILLIAM PAUL (BILL) KRUGER
KRUGER, WILLIAM (BILL) PAUL Passed away suddenly, on November 14, 2020, at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Halyna, father to W. Travis (Veronica), brother to Rae (Sally), and "Gramps" to Bianca. Bill was born in Toronto, and loved all of the Toronto sports teams as well as the New York Giants. He was a hard-working man who spent his entire career as a Correctional Officer at Mimico Correctional Centre. His dedication to OPSEU was strong, and he often served as a representative for the union while at Mimico C.C. He will be remembered for his kind heart, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when gatherings are more appropriate. Special thanks to those doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital who looked after Bill upon his arrival at the hospital. In lieu of flowers, we are encouraging donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
