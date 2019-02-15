Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM PAUL (BILL) ROMANIK. View Sign

ROMANIK, WILLIAM PAUL (BILL) Bill died peacefully in his 82nd year at the Georgetown Hospital on Monday, February 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born to Steven and Marion Romanik in Toronto, on July 16, 1936 and was a devoted and attentive son. He attended Western Technical Commercial School in Toronto and was a trumpet player in the Western Trumpet Band and the Jolly Jesters Drum Corps. He graduated in commercial art, launching a lifelong passion for his artistic pursuits. Bill saw the world through the lens of his camera. He combined his love of photography and his joy of meeting new people into a sales career in the photographic industry which took him all over the globe. Bill met people from all walks of life in his career and was known to invite strays into his welcoming home, animals, and people alike. Bill would give the shirt off his back to a stranger in need. His kindness and generosity were evident in his ready smile and he had a corny joke to tell anyone he encountered. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie, his adoring daughters Lisa (John) Swan and Julie (John) Glac; and his grandchildren Matthew, Cameron, Sydney and James; and his sister Sylvia Romanik. He will also be missed terribly by his grand dogs Sugar and Stella for whom he had an endless supply of treats. Not one to love the pomp and circumstance of special occasions, Bill would always prefer to share a good laugh and a meal so please join the family in celebrating Bill's life on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Elias Church Hall at 10193 Heritage Rd., Brampton with some fond memories, favourite music and a good Ukrainian meal. Reception at 11:30 a.m., service and lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bill's favourite charity, Tim's Children's Foundation. The family would like to acknowledge the joy and comfort that Bill was given by the special nurses at Georgetown Hospital: Margaret, Bogna, Magda, Pam, Debbie among many others. His last months were tolerable because of their devotion to their profession. Time waits for no one. Take a moment today to smile at a stranger, share a joke with a friend or bring someone a coffee who might need it. Bill would love that.

